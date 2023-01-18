Durban community rallies to raise funds for hero dad who died saving his son

The Yellowwood Park community is joining hands to assist the family of a man killed in a horrific car crash at the weekend. Thirty-eight-year-old Edson Kapiye was run over on Saturday afternoon.

According to ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, Kapiye was killed after he was attempting to save his child from been struck by a motor vehicle. “Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the man on the scene, however his injuries were to severe and he was declared deceased on the scene. His child believed to be two years old sustained moderate injuries and was stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby Durban hospital for the further treatment that he required,” Jamieson said. Kapiye and his family rented their home from Yellowwood Park homeowner, Rachel Janse van Rensburg.

She said the family lived on her property for the last four years. Janse van Rensburg said Kapiye was a kind person and he would’ve celebrated his birthday in May. “He was kind, loving and friendly. He always had a smile on his face and was helpful. You would never hear Edson saying ‘no’ or ‘he can’t’. He would even Google or phone his friends if he didn't know something, just to assist,” Janse van Rensburg added.

She said Kapiye’s two-year-old son sustained a broken arm in the incident. She added that Kapiye was the breadwinner at home and she is appealing for residents to assist with food parcels. Those willing to help can contact Rachel Janse van Rensburg on 073 988 7308 or eThekwini Ward 64 councillor Gavin Hegter on 072 821 1917. Kapiye’s funeral is expected to take place this weekend.

