Durban commuters expected to fork out more for a bus ride from May 1

DURBAN - BUS commuters, get ready to fork out more for your travel from next month. According to eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, a report for the increase of Durban Transport fares was tabled and approved at this week's Executive Committee meeting, effectively approving an increase of around 7.7% from May 1. Mayisela added that the matter is still subject to approval at a full council meeting scheduled for later this month.

"The increase is part of the contract which stipulates that fares must be reviewed and increased annually in keeping with inflation and to ensure operating services are maintained," he said.

Speaking on the increase Durban Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda said, they were aware that given the economic climate, the increase is not easy for residents but it appreciated that it is lower than the previous year’s 8.85% increase.

An Independent Economic Assessment by Transport Economic Support Service (TESS), appointed by the KZN Department of Transport is done annually to inform the recommended fare increase based on economic indicators.

As per the report the non-approval or non-implementation of the annual fare increase would result in a situation where the operator can claim for financial losses against the Municipality, as was previously done.

“It was also noted at the meeting that the litigation standoff between the Municipality and Tansnet is set for adjudication in May and plans for setting up an entity to operate the bus service is at an advanced stage,” Mayisela said.

The Durban Transport bus service provides access and mobility to approximately 50 000 passengers daily.