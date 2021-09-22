Durban cops arrest hospital worker for stealing & pawning R250k dialysis machine

Durban - A 27-year-old hospital employee was expected to appear in court on Wednesday for the theft of a R250 000 dialysis machine that is crucial in treating people with kidney failure.

According to KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, at midnight on August 24, the suspect went to the Durban hospital where he worked and stole the machine. “He, thereafter, pawned the machine for monetary gain. After being on the run from police for a month, police finally arrested the suspect in the Shallcross area in Chatsworth,” Gwala said. Further investigations led police to a property in the Umhlatuzana Township area where police recovered the dialysis machine, which is valued at over R 250 000.

“Police seized the exhibit, which will be returned to the hospital in due course. The suspect will appear in the Chatsworth Magistrates Court today on charges of theft,” she said. Meanwhile, the Pietermaritzburg K9 Unit and Mountain Rise police arrested three suspects for dealing in drugs and possession of illegal substances in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Some of the drugs seized by Pietermaritzburg police. Picture: Supplied. Gwala said shortly before 1am, police received information of suspects who were alleged to be dealing drugs in the Alexandra Road area in Pietermaritzburg.

“When they arrived at the said area, police noticed a vehicle with three male occupants and intercepted it to conduct a search. Police instructed the suspects to exit the vehicle, and during the search, they discovered 102 tablets of Rohypnol, 23 grams of hydroponic dagga, one blank firing pistol with 12 blank rounds and R4 000 in cash of various denominations,” Gwala said. The cash seized from the alleged drug dealers. The suspects, aged between 21 and 31, were arrested at the scene and were taken to Alexandra Road SAPS.