Durban cops bust kidnap gang that was targeting foreigners, seize ransom money and gun

DURBAN police have arrested two men, who are believed to be part of a kidnap for ransom gang, targeting foreign nationals living in the country. The drama began on Saturday night, when a police task team was formed to investigate the kidnapping of a 24-year-old Indian national, who was kidnapped from a parking lot in the Durban CBD.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the police task team was informed that the suspects were communicating with the victim's brother, demanding a ransom. “The money was arranged and the meeting point was given to the victim's brother, on South Coast Road, in Clairwood," Mbele said. She said that as police put their operation together, the alleged kidnappers changed the meeting point from Clairwood, to Wiggins Road, in Mobeni.

"The team tactically proceeded to the meeting point, where the ransom was given to the suspect by the victim's brother. The suspects then drove away in an alleged Uber vehicle. The victim was dropped off, and a chase after the said vehicle ensued. The vehicle was stopped, by the team at Wiggins Road, and intercepted. Two occupants of the vehicle, one of which was a foreign national, were arrested with the cash," she said. The police investigation led them to the suspects' home, where a 9mm pistol, fifteen rounds of ammunition, and cellular phones, were found and seized.