Durban cops get three years imprisonment for R50m extortion

CAPE TOWN - Three Durban police officers have been sentenced to three years imprisonment on charges of extortion, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) said on Wednesday. Former Durban central K9 warrant officer, Pradeep Masallia, 37, Durban central sergeant Abdul Rahim, 43, and Abdool Yameen Sadik, 37, appeared on Monday in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court and were each sentenced to three years direct imprisonment on charges for extortion worth R50 million (US$ 2,945,899). According to the DPCI, Better known as the Hawks, the trio introduced themselves as major generals belonging to the Hawks, who were investigating a fraud case against a prominent businessman in Kyalami, Gauteng, in May last year. The three also had an accomplice, former Durban central K9 sergeant, Bradley Matthews, 42. According to the Hawks, the group demanded the businessman pay R50 million to avoid being arrested on alleged fraud charges.

The men also demanded access to the businessman’s banking details, from which they transferred almost R9.8 million (over US$570 000) into their personal banking accounts.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Hawks said its serious corruption investigation unit was alerted to the incident, and an intelligence investigation was immediately put in place.

Almost two months later, the investigation led officers to Durban, where the men were arrested and charged with extortion in July 2019.

According to court proceedings, the trio pleaded guilty and was sentenced.

Matthews maintains his innocence in the matter. He is expected to be sentenced in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on July 23.