Durban councillor hopeful fired over child abuse allegations
Durban - A Durban ward councillor hopeful, accused of sexually abusing children, has been fired from his political party.
African Democratic Change party (ADeC) leader, Visvin Reddy, confirmed that the man had been dismissed from the party.
Last week, IOL reported that the man was accused of asking a woman to arrange young children for him to have sexual relations with.
In a series of voice notes shared over the weekend, the man is heard asking a woman questions about two young children, aged six and nine.
In one of the voice notes, there is a discussion between a man and a woman in which they talk about children reportedly left home alone. In the voice note, the woman asks the man if he has done something similar before, and he says he has with, with a six-year-old in Chatsworth.
The man claimed that he was trying to set the woman up. He alleged that he was informed about three children who were abandoned by their parents, and he stepped in to assist. The matter has since been referred to the police for further investigation.
"A case of conspiracy to commit rape was opened at Wentworth SAPS after voice notes were circulating on social media over the weekend of the 2 October 2021," said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele.
She said two people were heard conspiring to commit a rape on three minors.
"The docket was transferred to Brighton Beach FCS Unit for further investigation," she said.
Mbele said charges of defamation of character and intimidation were opened at Wentworth SAPS.
"The complainant alleged that he received death threats after voice notes were circulating on social media. The matter is still under investigation," Mbele added.