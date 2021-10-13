Durban councillor hopeful fired over child abuse allegations

African Democratic Change party (ADeC) leader, Visvin Reddy, confirmed that the man had been dismissed from the party.

Last week, IOL reported that the man was accused of asking a woman to arrange young children for him to have sexual relations with.

In a series of voice notes shared over the weekend, the man is heard asking a woman questions about two young children, aged six and nine.

In one of the voice notes, there is a discussion between a man and a woman in which they talk about children reportedly left home alone. In the voice note, the woman asks the man if he has done something similar before, and he says he has with, with a six-year-old in Chatsworth.