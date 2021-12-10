Durban creatives excited to showcase talent in 48 Hour Film Project

Durban - Local creatives are looking forward to the screening of their project, ’Osu’, this weekend at part of the 48 Hour Film Project. The 48 Hour Film Project is an international competition where each team is given a specific genre and elements to feature in a short film. Each team then writes, produces and edits their film concept within 48 hours.

The project is held in different cities across the world. A group of movie creators, both professional and unprofessional, come together to write, shoot and edit a 4 to 7 minute film over a weekend. “This is my third time entering the 48 Hour Film Project and each year it gets better and better. At kick-off, every team was given elements that the need to feature in their film. This year, I am working with Tami and Dylan Marriott as well as Barry Tomalin,” said ’Osu’ producer Emily Cross. She said ’Osu’ is a story of a young girl who is bullied in school and seeks guidance from a karate sensei and ends up learning more from than just martial arts. The film features Kyra Jacobs, Bongani Mbatha and Rory Booth.

Cross is known for her work on the documentary, ’Part Of The Pack - A Documentary About African Wild Dogs’, which was selected as part of this year's Durban FilmMart's Finance Forum. All films submitted by the entrants will be premiered for the public to view from December 10 to 12, 2021, at the Ster-Kinekor cinema at Gateway Mall. https://www.sterkinekor.com/details/HO00002332/48hrs-2021-dbn-group-b