Durban - The National Funeral Practitioners Association (Nafupa SA) is standing firm on its position that come February 1, no white or Indian funeral parlours will be allowed to carry out burials in all townships in Durban.

This is despite the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Sihle Zikalala warning that transformation of the economy should not lead to exclusion.

Zikalala made the comments in a statement released on Friday after he had met with members of Nafupa.

He urged members of the organisation not to intimidate other funeral directors.

In the statement, Zikalala said: “While there was a need to transform the economy in the country, there was equally a need to ensure that this was done within the confines of the law and the constitution and in a manner which did not exclude anyone.”

On Sunday, Nafupa President Muzi Hlengwa confirmed that they had held a meeting with the MEC and said that another meeting had been scheduled for next week with all the relevant stakeholders including government and big insurers.

However he said: “Unless the issues we have with the government and the insurance companies and the white and Indian funeral directors are resolved before the February 1, our position still stands," Hlengwa said.

