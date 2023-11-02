Independent Online
Durban, here’s where you can catch the Boks on their Webb Ellis Trophy tour

The Springboks have kicked off their countrywide tour with the Webb Ellis Trophy. Pictures. Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers.

Published 31m ago

Share

Durban is gearing up to host the Springboks as part of the team's Webb Ellis Trophy tour, after winning the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday.

The Boks are travelling to parts of the country to parade the coveted Cup.

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, congratulated the team.

"Before we proceed with this media briefing, we would like to congratulate the national rugby team, the Springboks, for making us proud in France when they trounced New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup Final, bringing the Webb Ellis Cup home," Kaunda said.

"We are excited to confirm that the Durban leg of the victory tour is scheduled for Saturday, November 4. We want to encourage all Durbanites to line up along the following routes at 9.30am to catch a glimpse of the World Cup Trophy and to cheer for our world champions," he added.

Here's the route the RWC champs will travel:

The route will go along Aurora Drive

Centenary Boulevard

uMhlanga Rocks Drive

Kenneth Kaunda Drive

Blackburn Road

Chris Hani Road

Queen Nandi Drive

Malandela Road

Inanda Road

Umngeni Road

Roadhouse Crescent

Riverside Road

Ruth First Highway

Snell Parade

Anton Lembede Street

Pixley ka Seme Street

Mahatma Gandhi Road

and Russell Street

City Hall

Make sure to wear your green and gold to welcome the Champs!

IOL

