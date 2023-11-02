Durban, here’s where you can catch the Boks on their Webb Ellis Trophy tour

Durban is gearing up to host the Springboks as part of the team's Webb Ellis Trophy tour, after winning the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday.
The Boks are travelling to parts of the country to parade the coveted Cup.
Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, congratulated the team.
"Before we proceed with this media briefing, we would like to congratulate the national rugby team, the Springboks, for making us proud in France when they trounced New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup Final, bringing the Webb Ellis Cup home," Kaunda said.
"We are excited to confirm that the Durban leg of the victory tour is scheduled for Saturday, November 4. We want to encourage all Durbanites to line up along the following routes at 9.30am to catch a glimpse of the World Cup Trophy and to cheer for our world champions," he added.
Here's the route the RWC champs will travel:
The route will go along Aurora Drive
Centenary Boulevard
uMhlanga Rocks Drive
Kenneth Kaunda Drive
Blackburn Road
Chris Hani Road
Queen Nandi Drive
Malandela Road
Inanda Road
Umngeni Road
Roadhouse Crescent
Riverside Road
Ruth First Highway
Snell Parade
Anton Lembede Street
Pixley ka Seme Street
Mahatma Gandhi Road
and Russell Street
City Hall
Make sure to wear your green and gold to welcome the Champs!
IOL