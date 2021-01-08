Durban hospital slapped with criminal charge after dispensing anti-parasite drug ivermectin

DURBAN - Mayville's Ahmed Al-Kadi (AAK) Hospital has been charged for violating the Medicines and Related Substances Act after a pharmacist allegedly administered anti-parasite drug ivermectin to a patient. Yesterday, officials from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) and police raided the hospital following a tip-off that a patient collected medication at the hospital. In an interview with East Coast Radio, an official from SAHPRA said they acted on information that ivermectin had been prescribed and dispensed at the hospital. The official added that the pharmacist and hospital manager were questioned and both confirmed that a package – containing ivermectin tablets – had been dropped off at the hospital and was dispensed. According to SAHPRA's Yuveng Gounden, the pharmacist who dispensed the drug and the hospital manager have been charged.

AAK hospital manager, Ebrahim Asmal, has declined to comment on the charges.

A Pakistani national was also arrested at King Shaka International Airport after police found more than 2 000 ivermectin tablets in his hand luggage. He arrived from Dubai.

In a statement released earlier this week, SAHPRA said ivermectin was not indicated nor approved for use in humans.

It said there was no confirmatory data on ivermectin available as yet for its use in the management of Covid-19 infections. “In terms of safety and efficacy, there is no evidence to support the use of ivermectin and we do not have any clinical trial evidence to justify its use.”

