Durban man, 68, allegedly stabbed to death by stepson while cooking dinner

Durban - A 68-year-old Durban man was killed in Greenwood Park on Wednesday evening. According to an incident report, which IOL has in its possession, the man had been cooking at a residence in Workington Road when he was stabbed.

It is alleged that while cooking, the man and his 20-year-old stepson got into an argument. It is alleged the son took a knife and stabbed the man in his chest. He was declared dead at the scene.

The stepson was apprehended by a private security company. It is further alleged the stepson showed police where he hid the knife. He was subsequently arrested and taken to Greenwood Park SAPS.

Police have been approached for a comment as to when the suspect will appear in court. In a separate incident, police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a Durban doctor was shot outside his surgery in Randles Road, Sydenham. The 45-year-old doctor had been walking to his car on Tuesday night at around 6pm when he was approached by two armed men who opened fire on him.

KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the suspects fled the scene in their gateway silver vehicle. The man sustained several gunshot wounds and was rushed to hospital by private transport and remains stable in the ICU. Police said the motive for the attack was unknown.

Sydenham SAPS are investigating. Well-wishes have been streaming on social media for the doctor. IOL