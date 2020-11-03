Durban man appears in court for murder of Ulundi mom and son

Durban – A 20-year-old Durban man accused of fatally stabbing an Ulundi mother and slitting her son’s throat appeared in court on Tuesday. Smanga Magwaza, 20, appeared in the Mahlabathini Magistrate’s Court. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the accused was remanded in police custody and the matter was adjourned to November 9 for a formal bail application. The victims Siphesihle Magwaza, 25, also known as Msani, and her five-year-old son were found dead in their Ulundi home by tenants on Sunday. According to police, Magwaza was found lying on the floor in her bedroom covered with a blanket and both feet were tied with a cloth.

She had sustained fatal stab wounds all over her body.

The little boy sustained multiple stab wounds all over his body and his throat was slit.

Police said the suspect had been living with the victims in the same house.

“It is alleged that on Sunday afternoon, the tenants arrived at the house and were greeted by an unbearable smell that was from one of the rooms.

“They found the suspect alone in the house. The suspect demanded that the tenants should pay rent to him since the deceased was not in the house, however, the tenants refused to give him the money.”

Mbele said that they had started searching the home and made the gruesome discovery.

