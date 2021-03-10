Durban man dies after jumping from 4th floor of building

Durban - Police have opened an inquest after a 40-year-old man allegedly jumped from the fourth-floor window of a flat in Overport, Durban. Spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said: “It is alleged that at around 10.30pm, a man died after he allegedly jumped off a building on Moses Kotane Road (Sparks Road) in Overport. “He was declared dead at the scene. The matter is still under investigation.” She said an inquest docket was opened at Sydenham SAPS. Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, said paramedics responded to a fall at a complex.

“Reports from the scene allege that an adult male had fallen from a fourth-floor window.

“The patient was assessed on scene by an advanced life-support paramedic.

“Sadly, the man showed no signs of life and was declared deceased on the scene.

“Circumstances leading up to the gentleman falling to his death are not known. However, the SAPS was on scene and will be investigating.”

In separate incident, over the weekend, a woman, 51, fell to her death, from the 10th floor of a popular hotel on the Durban beachfront.

Gwala said the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

Her body was recovered by Durban Metro Search and Rescue.

IOL