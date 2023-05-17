Durban man graduates from computer school at the age of 72

Durban - A 72-year-old Wentworth man who left school at the age of 13, has reached an academic milestone this week. Joseph Saunders graduated from the Engen Community Computer School this week.

Saunders was one of 72 residents to be capped at the Engen Community Computer School graduation ceremony held in early May. The Engen Community Computer School has been offering unemployed South Durban residents free introductory-level computer skills training for the past 14 years. According to Gavin Smith, Engen external communications manager, to date the school has capped 2 753 graduates.

“What is, however, so special about Joseph is that he left school at the age of 13 - a full 59 years ago - to find work so that he could help support his family. “Thanks to the Engen Community Computer School, at the age of 72 Joseph now has a new outlook on life,” Smith said. On his recent achievement, Saunders said she was grateful to Engen for opening new doors for him.

“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the teachers and the staff at the Engen Computer School, who are of the highest calibre, and have given me an understanding and knowledge that will empower me to enjoy a much better life. “The course is free of charge, and they even assist graduates with finding a job,” he said. He encouraged everyone struggling to develop themselves to reach out to organisations like Engen.

Course convener and training director, Sheryl Casalis said she is pleased to see how many graduates have found jobs over the years or been accepted onto learnerships. “This is as a direct result of their training at the Engen Community Computer School, and thanks to their new computer literacy skills,” adds Casalis. Engen’s head of Transformation and Stakeholder Engagement, Dr James Nyawera congratulated Joseph for his tenacity and wished him every success in putting his newly acquired computer skills into practice.