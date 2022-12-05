Durban man knocks and kill 3 women pedestrians, dumps one body at the beach because he was ‘afraid’

Durban – A Durban man is facing an array of charges after he allegedly knocked and killed three women pedestrians in the early hours of Saturday morning in Isipingo, south of Durban. It is alleged the man was travelling on Jeffels Road, Isipingo, at about 1.30am on December 3, when he allegedly collided with the pedestrians.

It is alleged that he was driving a VW Polo and the impact of the accident resulted in the death of all three woman. According to an incident report, the third body flew into his car. It is alleged the man handed himself over to police the same day and allegedly confessed to dumping the body of the third deceased over the embankment along Isipingo Beach as he was “afraid”.

He then parked the vehicle at his parents’ home in Isipingo Rail. The man has been charged with culpable homicide, defeating the course of justice and concealment of a corpse. SAPS have been approached as to when he will appear in court.

In a separate incident last month in Durban, a 7-year-old girl was killed in an alleged hit-and-run. According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA, the accident took place on the P714 in Nqwayini, located near oThongathi in KwaZulu-Natal, while the girl was presumably walking home from school. IOL