Durban man’s arm partially amputated in chainsaw accident

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban – A Durban man, using a chainsaw, suffered a partial amputation to his right arm while cutting branches. According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911, they responded to the incident at a residence in Chrestholme Durban’s west region. “Reports from the scene indicate that an adult male cutting branches sustained a partial amputation to his right arm. “The patient was treated on by Netcare 911 and Medi-Tech ambulance services. “Due to the serious nature of the patients injuries a Netcare 911 helicopter ambulance was activated to airlift the patient to hospital for further treatment,” said Herbst.

In a separate incident in July 2019, an Amanzimtoti man’s right hand was severed in a freak accident.

Derrick Bank spokesperson from EMS Midlands said the 44-year-old Malawian lost his right hand while building a dog kennel.

"It is believed the patient was cutting wood with a electric saw to make a dog kennel when the incident occurred," said Banks.

He said it is unclear about events leading up to the accident but confirmed that police were on scene.

"The paramedics placed a tourniquet around the arm before they removed the towel to see the injury. The hand was completed severed. Paramedics covered the wound and kept pressure to avoid any more blood loss,“ said Banks.

IOL