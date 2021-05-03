Durban mayor hands over title deeds to 114-year-old Gogo

DURBAN: At age 114, Durban great-great-grandmother, Mntwanase Ester Zungu, has officially received the title deeds to her home.

She was one of 15 beneficiaries to have received title deeds from eThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.

Zungu said she was happy to have received her title deeds.

"I know many of my peers who died without receiving title deeds, they died without owning their houses. Mayor Kaunda has wiped my tears of many years, and I’m glad that even if my ancestors invite me to the other side, I will go without hesitation as I would have left my children a home," she said.

Mayor Kaunda said that the apartheid government was very cruel, such that it denied black people the rights to own property and land.

"As a caring government, we need to fast track the delivery of title deeds so that we can bring dignity and security of tenure to our people. To mitigate the title deeds backlog, we have resolved to set up a special team, with Human Settlements Unit, that will be dedicated to fast tracking the delivery of title deeds to deserving beneficiaries," he said.

The mayor also unveiled several service delivery initiatives, for all wards in the north central region of the city, for the 2021/22 financial year.

Residents came out in their numbers to have their say. Some of the issues raised included utility debts, road conditions, service delivery challenges, and water loss. Relevant officials, from various units, responded to all issues raised.

IOL