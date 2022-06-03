Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Durban Metro Police officer knocked dead on Higginson Highway

A Durban metro police officer was knocked dead on the M1 on Friday. Picture: Supplied

Published 14m ago

Durban: A police officer died on Friday afternoon after she was struck by a car while conducting her duties.

Paul Herbst, spokesperson for Medi-Response, said they responded to reports of a motor vehicle accident on the M1 near Chatsworth.

“On arrival of crews, it was established that a metro police officer had been conducting duties when she was struck by a vehicle.

“Medi Response and EMRS advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise the critically injured officer, but unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries.

“We extend our condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the officer.”

Herbst said the driver of the vehicle did not sustain injuries.

IOL

