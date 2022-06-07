Durban mom who killed toddler with rolling pin to undergo psychiatric evaluation

The woman, who cannot be named, because she has a minor child, made a second appearance in the Durban Regional Court on Monday.

Durban – A Durban mother charged with the murder of her 3-year-old daughter will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

According to Natasha Kara, provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, the matter was adjourned for July 6 for booking of a bed at Fort Napier Hospital in Pietermaritzburg.

Kara said the 33-year-old mother would remain behind bars until then.

On May 31, police said they proceeded to an apartment on Dr Yusuf Dadoo Street at about 8pm after receiving a complaint of a murder.