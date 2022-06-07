Durban mom who killed toddler with rolling pin to undergo psychiatric evaluation

Durban – A Durban mother charged with the murder of her 3-year-old daughter will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.
The woman, who cannot be named, because she has a minor child, made a second appearance in the Durban Regional Court on Monday.
According to Natasha Kara, provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, the matter was adjourned for July 6 for booking of a bed at Fort Napier Hospital in Pietermaritzburg.
Kara said the 33-year-old mother would remain behind bars until then.
On May 31, police said they proceeded to an apartment on Dr Yusuf Dadoo Street at about 8pm after receiving a complaint of a murder.
“On arrival, police found the body of a three-year-old girl with strangulation marks. It is alleged that the mother also assaulted the victim with a wooden rolling pin on the face and head.”
The child would have celebrated her birthday this month.
