Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Durban mom who killed toddler with rolling pin to undergo psychiatric evaluation

The mom made a second appearance in the Durban Regional Court.

Published 31m ago

Durban – A Durban mother charged with the murder of her 3-year-old daughter will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

The woman, who cannot be named, because she has a minor child, made a second appearance in the Durban Regional Court on Monday.

According to Natasha Kara, provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, the matter was adjourned for July 6 for booking of a bed at Fort Napier Hospital in Pietermaritzburg.

Kara said the 33-year-old mother would remain behind bars until then.

On May 31, police said they proceeded to an apartment on Dr Yusuf Dadoo Street at about 8pm after receiving a complaint of a murder.

“On arrival, police found the body of a three-year-old girl with strangulation marks. It is alleged that the mother also assaulted the victim with a wooden rolling pin on the face and head.”

The child would have celebrated her birthday this month.

Related Topics:

NPASAPSSocial Development DepartmentChild AbuseDont Look Away Gender-based ViolenceCrime and courts

