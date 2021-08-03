Durban motorist shoots 'thief' who tried to stab and rob him

Kyle van Reenen, spokesperson for Emer-G-Med, said a motorist was parked at an intersection in the Durban CBD when he was accosted by a group of men.

DURBAN – An alleged criminal ended up with a bullet in his leg after his latest robbery did not quite go as planned.

"The suspects pulled the 37-year-old victim's driver door open and attempted to stab him whilst grabbing his phone. The quick-thinking victim fired a shot in defence of his life, striking one of the men in his leg. The rest of the group ran off, abandoning their injured friend at the scene," van Reenen said.

He said the wounded man was seen to by KZN Emergency Services medics before he was rushed to a local hospital under police guard.

"The victim was treated for mild shock related symptoms and taken to hospital for further care. The South African Police Services were in attendance and will be conducting the necessary investigation accordingly," he said.