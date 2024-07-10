Durban North mosque to remain open despite alleged attempted terror attack

The Musjidur Rahman in Durban North will remain open following an alleged attempted terrorist attack earlier this week. Mosque leadership stated that the act will not deter the Muslim community from practising their faith or engaging in dialogue with other faiths.

"The mosque remains open, welcoming visitors as usual," added Musjidur Rahman trustee, Yusuf Desai. It is alleged that suspects planted two home made bombs at the mosque, situated at 131 Kenneth Kaunda Road. Desai said a security guard noticed a vehicle entering the mosque's driveway.

“A man alighted from the passenger side of the vehicle and placed an object into the shrubs near the mosque entrance. He saw a security guard approaching and got back into the vehicle and fled,” Desai said. “The guard promptly alerted mosque management, who contacted police for further investigation. The package contained a bomb and approximately 40 meters of detonation cable.” Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker said South African Police Service (SAPS) bomb technicians confirmed that it was home-made explosive devices that consisted of commercial explosives.

The matter is under investigation. Symbol of community support Meanwhile, Desai said despite initial opposition to the mosque's establishment, it has since become a symbol of community support, providing various services such as open day programs, social cohesion initiatives, and humanitarian aid during crises like the 2021 looting and water shortages.