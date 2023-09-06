Durban ‘People Mover’ bus catches fire in CBD

A tourist-orientated bus owned by the eThekwini Municipality known as a “People Mover” caught alight in the Durban central business district on Wednesday morning. IOL sources on the ground confirmed that neither the driver nor any passengers were injured.

From the videos and images circulating social media, the rear end of the bus appeared to have caught fire, where the engine is mounted. The fire spread through to the front of the bus. It is understood the bus has a diesel engine.

A People mover bus in the eThekwini Municipality caught alight on Wednesday morning near the McDonald's on Bram Fischer Road.



The fire has reportedly been extinguished.



From the video, the rear end can be seen on fire.



Video: Supplied pic.twitter.com/JAuILh96I5 — Jehran Daniel (@JehranD) September 6, 2023 A team from the eThekwini Metro Fire and Emergency Services Durban Central Station, Metro police and other private medical response teams were on scene. It is understood the People Mover bus caught alight on Bram Fischer Road at around 8:55am. At around 9am, the fire department was contacted.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. The People Mover bus is still one of the most cost-effective ways to commute around the City, with a single trip costing R7.50, and a day pass costing R17.50 for adults. The People Mover bus runs two main routes every fifteen minutes and also has camera surveillance and a Wi-Fi hotspot.