Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Durban 'People Mover' bus catches fire in CBD

The People Mover bus that caught alight on Bram Fischer Road in the Durban central business district on Wednesday morning. The fire was doused shortly after by a speedy eThekwini Fire and Emergency team from the Durban Central fire station. Picture: Supplied.

Published 1h ago

A tourist-orientated bus owned by the eThekwini Municipality known as a “People Mover” caught alight in the Durban central business district on Wednesday morning.

IOL sources on the ground confirmed that neither the driver nor any passengers were injured.

From the videos and images circulating social media, the rear end of the bus appeared to have caught fire, where the engine is mounted.

The fire spread through to the front of the bus.

It is understood the bus has a diesel engine.

A team from the eThekwini Metro Fire and Emergency Services Durban Central Station, Metro police and other private medical response teams were on scene.

It is understood the People Mover bus caught alight on Bram Fischer Road at around 8:55am.

At around 9am, the fire department was contacted.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The People Mover bus is still one of the most cost-effective ways to commute around the City, with a single trip costing R7.50, and a day pass costing R17.50 for adults.

The People Mover bus runs two main routes every fifteen minutes and also has camera surveillance and a Wi-Fi hotspot.

It was launched in 2009, with each vehicle capable of carrying between 20 to 25 passengers, according to Muvo.co.za.

IOL

