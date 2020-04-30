Durban Pick n Pay store closes temporarily even though worker didn't die of Covid-19

Even though a Pick n Pay employee at the Musgrave Centre in Durban did not die of Covid-19, the store is taking no chances.

It is expected to open on Friday after it closed for deep-cleaning on Thursday after an employee died.

"While there is no suggestion at this stage that his sad passing was linked to Covid-19, we are, as a precaution, deep cleaning and sanitising the entire store,” Pick n Pay said in a statement.

“We have also initiated our protocol and will trace his close contacts to self-quarantine until we have more clarity."

Ten days ago, two Pick n Pay staff members at the Alex Mall in Durban tested positive for Covid-19. The store was temporarily closed for deep-cleaning and, as a precaution, the management had also organised that all of the staff be screened by health practitioners.