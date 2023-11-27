Durban pitbull attack: Three-year-old boy left critically injured

A three-year-old boy was left critically injured after he was attacked by a pitbull on Sunday afternoon, paramedics said. ALS Paramedics’ Garrith Jamieson said they responded to numerous calls of a pitbull attacking a child in Watsonia Road in Bluff, south of Durban at around 6.30pm on Sunday.

“ALS Paramedics arrived on the scene to find chaos as members of the public were trying to contain the dog. The patient’s mother carried the three-year-old little boy to our medics,” he said. “He had sustained multiple serious injuries as a result of the attack and was stabilised on scene by ALS Paramedics before he was rushed through to a nearby hospital for the urgent care that he required.” Jamieson said the cause of the attack was unknown, however, SA Police Service were on the scene and would be investigating.

On November 20, in another incident, an elderly couple were attacked by their pet pitbulls at their home in Dawncrest in Verulam. Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA, said it was established that the dogs were in an altercation with monkeys in the yard when the 80-year-old man and his 73-year-old wife intervened. “The canines thereafter attacked its owners. The elderly couple sustained penetrating bite wounds to their legs. They received first aid on scene before being transported to hospital privately.”