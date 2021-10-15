Durban police bust two of their own for allegedly orchestrating cash for jobs racket

Durban – Two police officers have been arrested after they allegedly cooked up a plan to target unsuspecting people in a cash-for-jobs scam.

Hawks KZN spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said the officers, aged 36 and 39, were arrested and charged with corruption.

“It is alleged that the two were luring people to pay them cash in order to get employment at Durban metro police. One of the accused is working for Durban Metro Police and the other one is working for the SAPS stationed at the King Shaka International Airport,” Mhlongo said.

He said an amount of up to R350 000 was deposited by different victims to a personal account belonging to one of the suspects.