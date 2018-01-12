Langelihle Mazeka has been reported missing and is being searched for by police in Durban. Picture: Supplied by SAPS

Johannesburg - Police in Durban on Friday sought help from the local community in tracing a couple from Pinetown who have been missing for a month.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said Langelihle Mazeka, 41, left his place of residence on the night of December 13 to accompany his girlfriend, Nozipho Mnguni, 27, who was knocking off late from her workplace, a local hotel.

The couple are from the Mpola area of Mariannhill in Pinetown.

"Langelihle would always go to meet Nozipho whenever she knocked off late at work since she had to pass a dense Umhlathuzana forest, walking to her place of residence," Zwane said.

Missing Nozipho Mnguni has been reported missing and is being searched for by police in Durban. Picture: Supplied by SAPS





"On that day, it is alleged that Langelihle left their room with the light on and also left his cellphone to meet Nozipho. Both of them never returned, they have been missing since then. Langelihle is originally from Impendle and Nozipho is from Greytown."

Zwane urged anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact police in Mariannhill, Warrant Officer Joseph Sithebe on 073 190 1442 or 031 717 2090/1.

African News Agency/ANA