September 7 - South African Police Service (SAPS) officers at KwaDabeka in Durban are searching for Sithembile Ncwane, 23, from KwaDabeka, who was allegedly kidnapped on Friday night. Photo: SAPS

DURBAN, September 7 - The South African Police Service (SAPS) officers at KwaDabeka in Durban are searching for Sithembile Ncwane, 23, from KwaDabeka, who was allegedly kidnapped on Friday night, KwaZulu-Natal police said. It was alleged that the victim was walking along Khululeka Drive in the township when she texted her mother that there was a suspicious vehicle following her, KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said on Saturday.

"It is alleged that the victim was walking along Khululeka Drive when she texted her mother that there was a suspicious vehicle that was following her. She requested her mother to call her back after two minutes to check on her. When the mother phoned back, her cellphone was already off. Sithembile has not been seen since and despite a search that has been conducted, she has not been found," said Mbele.

KZN police are investigating a case of kidnapping at the KwaDabeka Police Station.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts could contact Captain Simphiwe Nene on 079-5000-299, or Crime Stop on 086-00-10111.