Durban residents can now swim at any one of these 16 municipal swimming pools
Durban - The eThekwini Municipality has re-opened 16 swimming pools to the public.
Speaking during the Save-A-Life programme launch on Thursday, the city leadership said swimming lessons were provided free of charge at these pools.
Deputy Head of Parks, Leisure and Cemeteries Sibusiso Mkwanazi, said the closure of the pools due to the pandemic had a negative impact on communities.
“As lockdown regulations have been relaxed, we have decided to re-open some of the pools. The re-opening will be done in phases to allow people access to pools for health promotion, social interaction and recreational purposes,” he said.
The public will be informed of the re-opening of other pools which are currently undergoing repairs and maintenance.
Meanwhile, the Save-A-Life programme saw swimming and aquatic clubs turn up in their numbers to support the initiative that promotes recreational and competitive swimming. It also creates awareness on water safety.
Graham Hill, a renowned South African swimming coach, praised the municipality for the initiative that will help to uncover talent in communities.
“Swimming is not only about participating in water activities, but a life skill. It can also be more than just a hobby, but can be a career in a competitive space,” he said.
Ward 43 Councillor Gloria Mhlongo welcomed the re-opening of swimming pools and the programme.
“It is exciting to see communities being trained on water safety. This will address drownings in communities,” Mhlongo said.
Swimmers demonstrated their talent in the water during the programme launch while pool supervisors demonstrated lifesaving tactics that help prevent drownings.
The re-opened pools are :
Hambanathi pool
KwaMashu G pool
Austerville pool
L.T King pool
Bellair pool
Verulam pool
Lahee Park pool
Ntuzuma E pool
Kings Park Complex indoor and outdoor pool
Pipeline pool
Durban north pool
Till Cresent pool
Westville pool
Lamontville pool
Tirger rocks pool
Umlazi D pool
