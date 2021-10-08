Durban residents can now swim at any one of these 16 municipal swimming pools

Speaking during the Save-A-Life programme launch on Thursday, the city leadership said swimming lessons were provided free of charge at these pools.

Deputy Head of Parks, Leisure and Cemeteries Sibusiso Mkwanazi, said the closure of the pools due to the pandemic had a negative impact on communities.

“As lockdown regulations have been relaxed, we have decided to re-open some of the pools. The re-opening will be done in phases to allow people access to pools for health promotion, social interaction and recreational purposes,” he said.

The public will be informed of the re-opening of other pools which are currently undergoing repairs and maintenance.