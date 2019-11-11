Durban - The eThekwini city council on Monday issued a flood warning for Durban and surrounding areas, saying the heavy rainfall that began at the weekend was expected to continue.
"The city is ready and prepared to assist residents affected by the heavy rainfall expected over the coming week. Current forecasts are showing persistent rainfall over the next three days with thunderstorms anticipated in the evenings," the city said.
"Rainfall is expected in the central and northern regions of eThekwini this evening with localised flooding due to saturated ground conditions. Moderate to heavy thundershowers are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday evening potentially impacting river levels.".
The council advised affected residents to call the city's disaster and emergency services but asked the public to be patient as high call volumes were expected.
It asked the public to report any potential stormwater blockages to the roads and stormwater management department.