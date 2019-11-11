Durban residents warned of possible flooding as rains lash city









Durban residents woke up to wet weathers on Monday morning with more rains predicted for later in the day. Picture: Bongani Mbatha /African News Agency (ANA) Durban - The eThekwini city council on Monday issued a flood warning for Durban and surrounding areas, saying the heavy rainfall that began at the weekend was expected to continue. "The city is ready and prepared to assist residents affected by the heavy rainfall expected over the coming week. Current forecasts are showing persistent rainfall over the next three days with thunderstorms anticipated in the evenings," the city said. "Rainfall is expected in the central and northern regions of eThekwini this evening with localised flooding due to saturated ground conditions. Moderate to heavy thundershowers are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday evening potentially impacting river levels.". The council advised affected residents to call the city's disaster and emergency services but asked the public to be patient as high call volumes were expected. It asked the public to report any potential stormwater blockages to the roads and stormwater management department.

The city said rivers and streams were expected to continue rising and therefore bathing in or crossing swollen rivers was discouraged.

It confirmed that a number of areas in eThekwini had been affected by the substantial rainfall since last night, including the north to the inner west as well as parts of the inner city, and that a number of roads had been affected.

"This includes Old Main Road westbound which has been closed off due to high levels of water as a result of stormwater drains being blocked. The closure is just before the intersection of Old Main Road and Anderson Road. Officials are working to unblock the drains.

The M4 between uMhlanga and Sibiya had also been affected as part of the ground has washed away. Motorists were urged to use alternate routes.

African News Agency (ANA)