Durban Rising: How eThekwini’s new Mayor, Cyril Xaba is leading the City’s rejuvenation

On a drive through the Durban city centre this week, on my way to City Hall to interview eThekwini Municipality Mayor Cyril Xaba, I could not help but note how clean the city was. Gone was the sight of piling rubbish that often littered sections of the City and new road marking had been freshly painted on some streets.

Over the past few months, residents of Durban have noticed this too and have taken to social media and other platforms to note the new energy that is sweeping through the City. Street lights that have not worked for years have been fixed, there are fewer delays in picking up rubbish in the suburbs, electrical faults and water leaks are being fixed within a few hours and it is rare to come across a non-functioning traffic light. Yes, there are still many challenges around service delivery that still persist, but it feels like Durban is on an upward trajectory. Xaba, who took over the mayorship of eThekwini Municipality in early July after the ANC removed Mxolisi Kaunda, is driving this renewed energy sweeping the City.

Taking over a municipality plagued by issues ranging from water crises to deteriorating infrastructure, Xaba has embarked on a mission to reverse the decline that has left residents and businesses frustrated and disillusioned. Since assuming office, Mayor Xaba has confronted the harsh realities of governing a City that has been on a downward spiral for years. "I was fortunate to come in at a time when the President appointed a presidential work group to identify the issues requiring urgent attention," Xaba explained, highlighting the support he has received from various departments, including provincial and national government.

"We are conducting a thorough diagnostic analysis to pinpoint the areas of weakness and potential in the City." One of the most pressing issues keeping Xaba awake at night is the City's water crisis. "Water challenges in the city have reached a crisis point," he admitted. Many communities have gone for extended periods without access to water, relying on tanker trucks for their supply.

The situation has been exacerbated by the recent shutdown of a major water treatment plant operated by Umgeni Water, the City's primary supplier. To address this, Xaba has been in constant communication with national and provincial officials, including the Minister and Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, to find sustainable solutions. "We now meet almost weekly to deal with the issue of water," Xaba said. "This problem is under control, but it requires ongoing attention and collaboration with our suppliers."

Beyond the water crisis, the cleanliness of the city has been another focal point of Xaba's administration. The decline in eThekwini's sanitation services has been well-documented, with sewage spills and high E. coli levels in local rivers and beaches driving tourists away and posing serious health risks to residents. However, Xaba is determined to turn the tide.

"We are making strides in ensuring that our CBD and surrounding areas are becoming clean," Xaba stated. He highlighted the importance of community involvement in maintaining cleanliness, noting that government alone cannot solve the problem. "We have to encourage our people to take full responsibility for the cleanliness of their own areas. We are here to support, but the community must also play its part."

To achieve this, Xaba has increased accountability within the city's departments, particularly the Durban Solid Waste (DSW) unit, which has been plagued by inefficiencies. "By increasing accountability, departments become more effective and efficient," Xaba said. He has implemented more shifts, hired additional workers, and expanded the Extended Public Works Programme (EPWP) to ensure that the city's waste management services can meet the demand. "There's money and there are people. I don't know what has been going wrong, but if they need more resources, they must come to us. We're not interested in stories; we're interested in getting the job done," he said, his voice booming to emphasise the point.

Xaba has also made it a priority to engage directly with the community, particularly ratepayers who have long felt neglected by the city. His roadshow meetings with various community forums and ratepayer associations have been well-received, although the concerns raised have been significant. "When we met with the ratepayers, I promised them I would meet them one-on-one to address their specific concerns," Xaba said.

He has since held numerous meetings, focusing on environmental issues and the city's high utility bills. In response to complaints about exorbitant water and electricity charges, Xaba hailed the City’s new app that allows residents to monitor their billing information, report faults, and even submit meter readings from the comfort of their homes. "This app is a game-changer. It gives residents full control over their billing matters and eliminates the frustration of receiving high bills due to undetected leaks or other issues."

The business community, too, has seen a shift in sentiment. For the first time in years, business confidence in Durban has risen above 50%, a reflection of the positive changes taking place. However, Xaba is aware that there is still much work to be done, particularly in streamlining the city's development processes.

"I am working closely with the city manager to address the bottlenecks that have stifled development," Xaba noted. "We cannot afford to let red tape hold back the growth of our city." Despite the challenges, Xaba remains optimistic about the future of Durban. He has welcomed the support provided under Section 154 of the Constitution, which allows the national government to intervene in municipalities facing significant difficulties.

"I don't see anything wrong with anyone coming to assist us," Xaba said. "We want to be a success story as a City." As a proud Durbanite, Xaba is committed to engaging with residents and addressing their concerns head-on. "I'm excited that people are willing to engage with the City," he said. "My doors are open for any engagement. I receive calls, emails, and even messages on my cellphone. I'm here to listen and to act."

For Durban residents who have witnessed the City's decline over the past few years, Xaba's proactive approach offers a glimmer of hope. His focus on accountability, community engagement, and practical solutions has already begun to make a difference. While the road ahead is long and fraught with challenges, Xaba's leadership has brought renewed energy to the city's efforts to overcome its many obstacles.