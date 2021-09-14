Durban school accused of allowing Covid positive pupils to write exams without safety protocols in place

DURBAN - THE Department of Basic Education in KwaZulu-Natal is investigating allegations that Covid-19 positive pupils at a Durban secondary school were allowed to write exams without the necessary safety protocols in place. DBE spokesperson, Kwazi Mthethwa, confirmed that an investigation is underway following claims that pupils diagnosed with Covid were allowed to write alongside other pupils at Solvista Secondary School in Phoenix without safety protocols in place.

He said schools have been provided with the necessary health protocols and should, by now, know what to do. Mthethwa said last year, a circular was issued to all schools on steps to be taken in the event that a pupil or staff contracts Covid. As per the circular, there are more than 14 guidelines, which include notifying the circuit manager immediately and refraining from going to school.