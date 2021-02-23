Durban security company warns of 'blue overalls' gangs targeting homes

DURBAN - “If workmen come to your property, make sure you know where they are from and ask for ID verification cards before you let them into your yard,” cautioned Blue Security community and media liaison officer, Andreas Mathios, following two robberies in Durban in which housebreaking gangs were disguised as workmen.

He said residents needed to be aware of this ruse used by gangs to get onto their properties. Mathios said in Durban North, a group of men in blue overalls entered a property in Danville Avenue where they accosted a domestic worker.

“The men threatened her with a knife and she managed to escape and run to a neighbour who then let off their alarm. The suspects managed to grab a cellphone before fleeing in the direction of Virginia.”

He said in another incident, two men were arrested in the Manor Gardens area after a housebreaking.

“The men were positively identified by a resident in the same complex as the same suspects who broke into his premises and stole his flat screen TV and stabbed his domestic worker.”