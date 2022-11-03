Durban sportswear company slapped with R5 000 fine for illegal dumping in CBD

Durban - A well-known Durban sports clothing company has been given a fine after staffers were caught dumping illegally in the Durban CBD. On Thursday, eThekwini Municipality said officials penalised Simjees Lifestyle and Sportwear.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The culprits responsible for regular illegal dumping on the corner of Cross and David Webster Street in the central business district had eluded city officials for a while. However, the diligence and hard work of metro police paid off today when the culprits were caught red-handed. They were issued with a R5 000 fine,” the city said in a media statement. The fine was in line with the city’s nuisances and behaviour in public places by-law. “The by-law clearly states that dumping waste in such a manner that it detracts from the cleanliness of a public place or which causes a nuisance, is prohibited. This by-law applies to the whole area which falls within the eThekwini Municipal boundaries.

“Illegal dumping hampers the city’s efforts to improve cleanliness in public spaces. It also has devastating impacts on the environment,” the statement read. The city said trash not only clogs stormwater drains but can be washed into our rivers and oceans, which makes it a danger to marine life. “In our efforts to maintain a clean and sustainable city, we urge residents, businesses and visitors to join us in the fight against illegal dumping by continuing to report illegal dumping to the cleansing and solid waste department on 031 311 8804. We also call on all residents to be champions of change and to stop dumping illegally or face the full might of the law,” the city said.

Story continues below Advertisement

The city has ramped up cleaning efforts In recent weeks. WE'RE STILL AT IT!



Daily clean-up operations by Metro Police, Urban Improvement Precinct Company and the Cleansing and Solid Waste Unit continued this morning at the beachfront. #eThekwiniMunicipality pic.twitter.com/0bZdG00f3j — eThekwini Municipality (@eThekwiniM) October 30, 2022 We are ramping up our efforts to clean the CBD and other parts of the city. In the inner city, we have deployed dedicated teams that are going to pick up litter and sweep the streets in all shifts.#EThekwiniMunicipality pic.twitter.com/aerMNClaLL — eThekwini Municipality (@eThekwiniM) October 23, 2022

Story continues below Advertisement