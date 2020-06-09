Durban structural collapse amplifies 'problem buildings' in the city, says DA

Durban - The structural collapse at a Durban building that claimed the life of a man and left nine others injured, is part of a bigger problem and amplifies the issue of problem buildings in the city. This is according to DA councillor, Sharmaine Sewshanker. Earlier on Tuesday morning, a man was crushed to death. There were also others injured in the collapse. According to KZN EMS spokesperson, Robert Mckenzie, one person was killed and nine others were injured. "Six people were injured at the scene and then rushed to hospital while three more people were treated at the scene but did not require further medical care," he said.

Commenting on the collapse, Sewshanker said she wanted to send her condolences to the family of the man, a worker at the Noor building situated at the intersection of Yusuf Dadoo and Dr Goonam streets.

"On our arrival, we witnessed that numerous shop owners and shoppers were trapped when this slab collapsed. The entire concrete slab fell onto a walkway used by pedestrians," she said.

"The engineers are currently questioning one of the owners with regards to this unfortunate incident. The structure appears to have several defects and raises questions about how maintenance and inspections are being carried out," Sewshanker added.

She said the DA has long called for the municipality to take action and enforce the city’s problem buildings by-law which has not been adequately enforced, causing an immense risk to innocent people.

Durban mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, has ordered an investigation into the incident.

“As part of our inner-city regeneration programme, we have engaged property owners to comply with the city’s by-laws and more importantly, renovate dilapidated buildings,” Kaunda said.

Kaunda promised a thorough investigation to establish the cause of the collapse and urged all involved to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies.