Durban suburbs hits by water restrictions as shaft pump challenges persist

Durban - Several areas across Durban are without water. City spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said the interruption is due to an on-going challenge of shaft pump failure from Umgeni Water’s Durban Heights Water Treatment Works, which has spread its strain on the water supply to the central areas of the city, including, but not limited to, Shallcross, Chatsworth and Klaarwater. He said this has demanded immediate restrictions to these areas to allow central reservoirs to build up and prevent the system from total collapse.

For this reason, areas in the central region and some areas in the south and western regions will experience shortage of water supply between 8pm to 3am commencing on Friday. "The repairs of the pumps are currently under way and are expected to be completed in the next four weeks. Umgeni Water technicians are working untiringly to reduce this period,“ he said. The following reservoirs and areas will experience water shortage during this process:

Northdene 1, 2, 3 Reservoir: Malvern, Escombe, Northdene Industrial Park, Hillary, Queensburgh, Burlington, Queensmead Industrial Park, Mount Vernon, Memorial Park. Shallcross Reservoir: Shallcross, Burlington Heights, Chiltern Heights. Klaarwater Reservoir and H/L: Klaarwater, Crossmoor, Shallcross.

Firwood 1, 2 Reservoir and the H/L: Clover Dairies, Escombe, Firwood, Northdene, Moseley Park Ridley Park Reservoir: Hillary, Chatsworth Main Rd, Sarnia. Hairnager Reservoir: Hairnager.

Westcliffe Reservoir: Bayview, Havenside, Yellowwood Park. Chatsworth 2 Reservoir: Woodhurst, Westcliffe, Bayview, Silverglen. Chatsworth 3 Reservoir: Croftdene, Silverglen, Arena Park.

Chatsworth 1 Reservoir: Woodhurst, Westcliffe, Havenside, Silverglen, Mobeni Heights. Chatsworth 4 Reservoir: Welbedacht, Montford, Risecliff, Arena Park, Moorton, Crossmoor. Fairwood Reservoir: Fairwood area.