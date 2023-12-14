Durban surf community sheds light on E. coli reports

Members of the Durban surf community have set the record straight on claims that Durban beaches are unsafe to swim or surf in. This week, eThekwini Municipality released a statement on the city's beach water quality based on samples taken from both bathing and non-bathing beaches on December 11.

"These results show improvement in water quality, as most are compliant with acceptable standards for recreational use. These beaches are either 'excellent' or 'acceptable'. "The three beaches with 'poor' water quality results, which are Glenashley, Virginia, and Umgeni South Beach and Umgeni River, are non-bathing and have no impact on recreational use," the City said in a statement. eThekwini Municipality has been conducting routine tests of the city's beaches along with the Institute for Water and Wastewater Technology (IWWT) at the Durban University of Technology.

Taking to social media, Xpression Durban said the water is safe to swim and surf in.

Xpression Durban is a well-known voice within the Durban surfing community and regularly runs training and workshops for those wanting to surf. "We understand it’s difficult when you’re not here at the beach every day to discern the truth. We want you to know that our team is in the water every day, surfing, swimming, and paddling, and everyone is fit and healthy — and they have been for months," said Xpression Durban's Brandon Read. He said E. coli testing is good, but there’s a hitch.

Read explained that sampling happens once a week, on a Thursday, and results get published on Monday. "In that period of time, the water quality has changed. The reading published on Monday is not an accurate reflection of the ocean water quality on that day. Far from it," he said. Read explained that wind and tide play a role.

"Unfortunately, no one is talking about these elements, except us," he said. Read said onshore wind is prevailing in summer, blowing from the north-east. "It makes the ocean rough and pushes in bluebottles and anything else that’s ‘funky’ in the water, like trash after rain or sewage. That’s why, if the wind is blowing onshore on the day of the sample, like Thursday, December 7, we will typically see higher E. coli levels," he said.

Read went on to say that the day after the testing, Friday, December 8, the wind was offshore. "This offshore wind pushes away bluebottles and cleans up the ocean very quickly, making it smooth and calm. It also makes the surf great, and that’s when you’ll see an ocean of surfers and swimmers here in Durban. This is when we do surf lessons and our Ocean SUP Sessions. If the water is tested on an offshore day, the test result will typically be around 100, which is very safe," Read said. He advised that the E. coli test results should not be looked at in isolation.