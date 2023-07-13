Durban surgeon raises alarm bell for diabetic patients after admitting six who burnt themselves with heaters to keep warm

A top Durban surgeon has had to admit at least six diabetic patient with peripheral neuropathy into hospital this week for burning themselves with a heater without realising it while using it to stay warm. With the recent cold snap in South Africa, many people are turning to heaters to stay warm.

However, Dr Vinesh Padayachy a Vascular Surgeon at Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre said for diabetic patients with peripheral neuropathy, this can be a dangerous proposition. Peripheral neuropathy is a condition that causes damage to the nerves in the feet and legs. This damage can lead to numbness, tingling, and pain. In some cases, it can also make it difficult to feel heat. This is where the danger of heaters comes in. If a diabetic patient with peripheral neuropathy sits too close to a heater, they may not be able to feel the heat getting too high. This can lead to serious burns.

This week, as temperatures plummeted, Dr Padayachy has had to admit six diabetic patients to the hospital with burns from heaters. “I am urging all diabetic patients with peripheral neuropathy to be very careful when using heaters. If you must use a heater, make sure to keep it at a safe distance and to check the temperature regularly. You should also wear thick socks and slippers to protect your feet,” Dr Padayachy said. Dr Padayachy explained that Diabetic peripheral neuropathy is a serious complication of diabetes where high blood sugar levels damage the nerves, most often in the legs and feet.

“This results in a loss or change in sensation, including the ability to feel pain,” Dr Padayachy said. “It's because of this, coupled with the recent cold snap in South Africa, that I've seen a concerning number of patients admitted with serious burns caused by heaters. These patients, due to their neuropathy, could not perceive the extreme heat from the heaters they used to warm themselves. Without the feedback mechanism of pain, patients with Diabetic peripheral neuropathy unknowingly expose themselves to potentially severe burns," he said. Here are some alternative ways that diabetic patients with peripheral neuropathy can stay warm:

Wear layers of loose-fitting clothing. Heating Pad. Take a warm bath or shower.

Drink warm fluids. Get plenty of rest. Dr Padayachy added: “If you are feeling cold, it is important to take steps to warm up. However, it is also important to be careful not to overheat”.