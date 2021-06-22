Durban, the sardines are heading your way this weekend

DURBAN: Keen for some sardine action this weekend? Well, they are expected to arrive in Durban this weekend. Seasoned Durban angler Jace Govender said there were large shoals passing Scottburgh earlier today and this should continue for the next few days.

"We should see a lot of sardine action on the Durban beachfront this weekend, if the trend continues the way its going now, with the fish moving north very fast," he said. Govender said there should be sardine activity along the entire coastline. He said it looks good for the next two weeks, but he warned that if the country were to experience another cold front, the fish could head back out to sea.

"For now, it's all looking good for the weekend," Govender said.