Durban to add four Ricksha buses despite R4. 5 million deficit over three years

The eThekwini Municipality’s Durban Ricksha buses have incurred an estimated loss of R4.5 million in the past three financial years, but plans are in place to increase their number. eThekwini has two Ricksha buses that can accommodate up to 50 passengers each conducting daily sightseeing tours twice a day. The municipality said the buses are a vital tourism feature and appealed to the public to support local tourism initiatives.

According to the Economic Development and Planning Committee report for the review of the Ricksha tariffs 2025/2026, data relating to income and expenditure for the financial years detailed: 2023/2024 Income: R500 000

Expenditure: R2,186,817 Deficit: R2,186,817 2023/2024

Income: R1,429,273 Expenditure: R2,688,054 Deficit: R1,258,781

2024/2025 Approximate Income: R1,445,221

Expenditure: R2,813,408 Deficit: R1,386,187 The committee sought approval for public participation regarding the 10 % increment in Ricksha bus tariffs for the 2025/2026 financial year, with effect from July.

Ish Prahladh from the eThekwini Ratepayers and Residents Association (ERRA) suggested that the Ricksha buses be given to a private entity to manage and operate. He said they would be more profitable. “This is a concern at a time when the municipality is grappling with service delivery and budgets. Any privately owned business will never run at a loss annually. Even in the private tour bus and public transport sector, they will never operate at a loss,” Prahladh said.

eThekwini Municipality’s spokesperson Gugu Sisilana explained that the Ricksha bus is wholly owned by the municipality and is not intended for trading services. Instead, she said, the buses serve as a vehicle for marketing, tourism awareness, and service delivery, making it a non-profit initiative, adding that the primary intent of the Ricksha Bus experience is not profit generation. "While profit is not the sole objective, we are committed to finding sustainable solutions that can ensure that the Ricksha Bus continues to benefit the community and enhance the tourism landscape of eThekwini. The Ricksha Bus experience was conceived, not primarily for profit, but to offer enriching experiences to visitors.

"Operated by the eThekwini Municipality, the Ricksha Bus serves as a key marketing tool designed to promote Durban as a destination and inform visitors about the diverse range of tourist experiences available in the area," Sisilana said. She explained that the buses act as an introduction for both local and international visitors, showcasing the various attractions in eThekwini and illustrating what they can gain from their engagement with the region. The primary goal of the sightseeing tours is to provide an overview of the tourism offerings, sparking interest, while encouraging visitors to explore and spend money directly at numerous attractions within the municipality, she said.

"It's important to note that the Ricksha Bus fare does not include entrance fees to attractions. Instead, it serves as an informative platform, guiding visitors to engage with registered and compliant tourism small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs), such as tour operators and travel agents, who can package tours and include entrance fees to various sites." The Ricksha Bus aims to stimulate tourism growth in eThekwini. Sisilana said there are plans in place to expand the fleet by adding four more buses. This expansion will focus on serving the four key tourism regions of Durban: West, North, South, and Central.