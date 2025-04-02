Durban to add four Ricksha buses despite R4. 5 million deficit over three years

The eThekwini Municipality’s Durban Ricksha buses have incurred an estimated loss of R4.5 million in the past three financial years, but plans are in place to increase their number.
eThekwini has two Ricksha buses that can accommodate up to 50 passengers each conducting daily sightseeing tours twice a day. The municipality said the buses are a vital tourism feature and appealed to the public to support local tourism initiatives.
According to the Economic Development and Planning Committee report for the review of the Ricksha tariffs 2025/2026, data relating to income and expenditure for the financial years detailed:
2023/2024
Income: R500 000
Expenditure: R2,186,817
Deficit: R2,186,817
Income: R1,429,273
Expenditure: R2,688,054
Deficit: R1,258,781
2024/2025
Approximate
Income: R1,445,221
Expenditure: R2,813,408
Deficit: R1,386,187
The committee sought approval for public participation regarding the 10 % increment in Ricksha bus tariffs for the 2025/2026 financial year, with effect from July.
Ish Prahladh from the eThekwini Ratepayers and Residents Association (ERRA) suggested that the Ricksha buses be given to a private entity to manage and operate.
He said they would be more profitable.
“This is a concern at a time when the municipality is grappling with service delivery and budgets. Any privately owned business will never run at a loss annually. Even in the private tour bus and public transport sector, they will never operate at a loss,” Prahladh said.
eThekwini Municipality’s spokesperson Gugu Sisilana explained that the Ricksha bus is wholly owned by the municipality and is not intended for trading services.
Instead, she said, the buses serve as a vehicle for marketing, tourism awareness, and service delivery, making it a non-profit initiative, adding that the primary intent of the Ricksha Bus experience is not profit generation.
"While profit is not the sole objective, we are committed to finding sustainable solutions that can ensure that the Ricksha Bus continues to benefit the community and enhance the tourism landscape of eThekwini. The Ricksha Bus experience was conceived, not primarily for profit, but to offer enriching experiences to visitors.
"Operated by the eThekwini Municipality, the Ricksha Bus serves as a key marketing tool designed to promote Durban as a destination and inform visitors about the diverse range of tourist experiences available in the area," Sisilana said.
She explained that the buses act as an introduction for both local and international visitors, showcasing the various attractions in eThekwini and illustrating what they can gain from their engagement with the region.
The primary goal of the sightseeing tours is to provide an overview of the tourism offerings, sparking interest, while encouraging visitors to explore and spend money directly at numerous attractions within the municipality, she said.
"It's important to note that the Ricksha Bus fare does not include entrance fees to attractions. Instead, it serves as an informative platform, guiding visitors to engage with registered and compliant tourism small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs), such as tour operators and travel agents, who can package tours and include entrance fees to various sites."
The Ricksha Bus aims to stimulate tourism growth in eThekwini.
Sisilana said there are plans in place to expand the fleet by adding four more buses. This expansion will focus on serving the four key tourism regions of Durban: West, North, South, and Central.
Several initiatives are under way to enhance and transform the Ricksha Bus service experience. They are:
- Increasing Tourist Engagement: developing targeted marketing strategies to attract more local and international tourists to use the Ricksha buses, allowing them to fully experience the rich history and beauty of Durban.
- Optimising Operations: continually assessing routes, schedules, and overall operational efficiency to ensure that the service upholds the highest standards.
According to Sisilana, Durban's tourism industry is hopeful that ridership will increase in the upcoming years, adding that the buses also take part in several tourism awareness initiatives, including:
- schools and career expos.
- the Cruise Season from November - May.
- familiarisation trips to trade.
- conduct delegates' and spouses' tours as part of conference support.