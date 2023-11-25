Durban tour driver goes missing after leaving home to pick up a passenger

A 59-year-old man who is a tour driver in KwaZulu-Natal has gone missing after he left his home in Phoenix, Durban to pick up a passenger. Sagren Kaniappen, who has been self-employed for over 20-years, left his home on Friday around 9am for a pick up at King Shaka International Airport. He was meant to drop the client off at Hillcrest.

Speaking to IOL, family spokesperson, Dawn Gounden from Renegades Search and Rescue, said its unclear whether Kaniappen managed to reach his destination or even complete the trip. “The daughter had received five missed calls from her dad's number and upon returning the call, there was no answer. At approximately at 7pm, a family member called Kaniappen and a stranger unbeknown to the family answered his phone. He said they were busy and then hung up. When they tried to call back, his phone was switched off and its been off since,” said Gounden. She said the family became suspicious and reported the matter to police.

Gounden said Kaniappen’s white Suzuki Ertiga was recovered the same day by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Cato Manor, not far from Durban city centre. “More details can’t be revealed at the moment because we don’t want to compromise the investigation,’’ she said. According to Gounden, the family has been advised that the case will turned into kidnapping instead of missing.