Durban tow truck driver wounded in early morning drive-by shooting

Durban - A man is fighting for his life in a Durban hospital following a drive-by shooting on the M7, near the N2 bridge on Saturday. Emer-G-Med spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen, said a male believed to be approximately 40 years of age, was seated in his tow truck when an unknown number of suspects sprayed his vehicle with a high calibre firearm in a drive by shooting.

"The man sustained gunshot wounds to his abdomen and lower limbs and was rushed privately to a nearby hospital for further care. SAPS were in attendance and will be conducting the necessary investigation accordingly," he said. In a separate incident, a driver sustained minor injuries when his vehicle crashed into a car on the N2, near Ballito.

Picture: Medi Response KZN Paul Herbst, of Medi Response KZN, said when emergency teams arrived at the scene, it was ascertained that an individual had just left the showroom floor with their new car, when they allegedly struck an animal which was crossing the busy highway. "The animal sustained extensive injuries and did not survive. The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene," he said.