Durban University of Technology extends online registration period

Durban - The Durban University of Technology (DUT) has extended the online registration period by one week to next Friday, February 18. Online registration was scheduled to end on Friday, February 11, with lectures initially meant to start on Monday, February 14. However, all lectures will now commence on Monday, February 21. The extension of registration by another week will not affect the 2022 Term Dates and Skeletal Academic Calendar.

However, all six faculties at DUT will devise a catch-up plan for the one week loss in lecture time, following the extension to the online registration period, DUT said. When lectures start on Monday, February 21, the university will continue to offer multi-modal, online teaching and learning to returning students. Permits to access campus will be granted only to first year students and students who are enrolled for exit modules, to attend mask-to-mask lectures on campus.

Other permits will be issued to students who require access to the practical laboratories and students whose conditions at home are not conducive for learning. All students who need to be on campus will only be permitted access, provided they meet the criteria of the Policy Choices on Vaccination of Staff and Students. This policy was approved by the University Council on December 4, 2021 and came into effect from January 1, 2022.

With regards to health and safety measures, the cleaning of residences will be completed before the arrival of students. The use of face masks remains compulsory on all university property. The HealthCheck online form will be used as a screening tool for Covid-19 and all students must complete their HealthCheck screening before arrival on campus. DUT encourages all students and staff to get fully vaccinated. The DUT Covid-19 Response Task Team has resumed #VaccinationThursdays at the Isolempilo Clinic on the Steve Biko campus.