DURBAN - The eThekwini municipality's efforts to provide water for the Durban area were being "severely plagued" by loadshedding and cable theft, it said on Thursday.
Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, via an emailed statement, urged residents to partner with the city to prevent cable theft.
"For the city to pump water to reservoirs, it relies on power, and in the event of any power outage, it becomes an uphill battle to provide water normally.
"This is as a result of water being depleted from the reservoirs after the malfunctioning of pumps. Building capacity to reservoirs takes numerous hours. This means during this process not a single drop drips from taps, which causes frustration to residents."
Loadshedding had compounded the problem, said Kaunda.