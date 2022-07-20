Durban woman elected to prestigious Royal Institution of Naval Architects

Durban - A Durban woman, Mariette Smit, has been elected to Royal Institution of Naval Architects, adding yet another accolade to her growing list in the maritime sector. As the the Test and Evaluation Manager (Commissioning) at one of Africa’s leading ship repair and building companies, Sandock Austral Shipyards (SAS) in Durban. Smit is often the only female in the room at major conferences and events that she attends on behalf of the company.

Now, she has added yet another feather in her cap - being elected to the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA). The Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA) is an internationally renowned professional institution whose members are involved at all levels in the design, construction maintenance and operation of marine vessels and structures. This gives Smit the professional development in the acquisition, maintenance, improvement and broadening of knowledge, understanding and skills to carry out her duties while working for Sandock Austral Shipyards.

It comes on the back of Smit being an associated member of South African Institute of Marine Engineers and Naval Architects (SAIMENA) where she was recently elected as the first female to hold a seat on the Durban Branch Committee and awarded Honorary Secretary for the Durban Branch for 2022. Smit’s election to RINA was no small feat as her nomination had to go before a panel which decided after proof of her professional competence to the institution and a portfolio of evidence was submitted. “When I received the news that I was elected, my heart filled with pride as this was evidence to the ever-changing male-dominated environment that women are more welcomed and accepted, which absolutely melted my heart with joy,” Smit said.

“Personally, it means a great deal to me as my biggest motivation is to inspire women and create a legacy, paving the way forward for more women to play an active role in this industry. The election provides an internal recognised professional qualification which demonstrates the achievement of the highest standards of professional competence and integrity,” she said. Smit has worked in the maritime sector for over 27 years and has gradually climbed the ladder to her current position where she manages, leads and co-ordinates, develops and creates the Testing and Commissioning Procedures, Harbour and Sea Trials for a new naval vessel being built by the Durban based shipbuilding and repair firm.

She points to her personal success and growth that anything is achievable - especially for women wanting to enter the sector. “My advice to other women is, aspire to inspire. I want to encourage other women to embark on a maritime career and do my bit by equipping them with the leadership skills and confidence to achieve more diverse representation within the maritime industry and to create awareness that there are career opportunities covering the design and building of ships. It is my long-term goal to one day create a platform where women can freely share their difficulties, problems and hindrances encountered in the maritime industry,” she said.