Durban woman found with Sassa cards, ID documents and drugs

DURBAN - POLICE arrested a 50-year-old woman on charges of drug possession, possession of stolen property and contravention of the National Credit Regulation and Home Affairs acts during a raid in Birchwood Park, Mariannhill.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said police officers from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit went to execute a search warrant in Lobelia Road where they observed what was going on at the premises.

“The team stormed the premises and a search was conducted. A 50-year-old woman was found hiding drugs in a deep freezer. A total of 401 blue and white heroin capsules and 61 crack cocaine were found,” Mbele said.

She added that a further search was conducted, where six Sassa cards, nine IDs as well as various bank cards were recovered by police.

Picture: SAPS

“The suspect was placed under arrest and has appeared before the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court,” she said.

Mbele said the same team proceeded to the Nazareth area where a search was conducted in the container which is operating as a tuck-shop.

“Upon searching the container, police found nine mandrax tablets, 69 blue and white heroin capsules, 40 rock cocaine pieces, 123 still pain syrup, 22 cough syrup and 200 Xanax tablets.”

Picture: SAPS

A 30-year-old man was arrested. He appeared before in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on charges of possession of drugs and contravention of Medicine Control Act.

Both suspects are expected back in court next week.

