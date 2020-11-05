Durban woman shot at traffic light as police pursue suspects

Durban – A Durban woman crossing the road in the CBD on Wednesday was shot in her arm as police opened fire on alleged suspects. According to Durban Metro police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Parbhoo Sewpersad, members from SAPS and Durban Metro Police had received reports of a theft out of a motor vehicle at South Beach. “Police pursued the vehicle, a Renault Clio, down Brickhill and Somtseu Road and opened fire. “Unfortunately a bystander, approximately 33-years-old, was shot in her left arm. She was rushed to Westville Hospital.” Sewpersad said two suspects were arrested and a wallet and a handbag recovered.

Some of the items recovered. Picture: Supplied

The third suspect is still at large.

Sewpersad said the woman’s young son was unharmed.

He said further information revealed that the car had been a hired car.

Sewpersad said these operations are continuing following the car theft syndicate operating along the Durban beachfront that was arrested late October.

For months, Durban’s “golden mile” has been plagued by a spate of vehicle thefts, particularly of Ford Rangers, Toyota Hiluxs’ and VW Polo’s.

“These operations will continue until all suspects are brought to book,” said Sewpersad.

According to Shawn Herbst, spokesperson from Netcare 911, paramedics responded to reports of a shooting on the corners of Sylvester Ntuli and Somtseu Roads in Durban Central just after 2pm.

“Reports from the scene indicate that an adult female had been shot while waiting at the intersection.

“Paramedics found the patient had sustained an entry/exit wound to her left arm.

“The patient was treated and stabilised on scene by a Rescue Care and Netcare 911 paramedics.

