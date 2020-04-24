Durban woman who called Ramaphosa an ape, says comment was blown out of proportion

Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal woman who angered hundreds of people on social media after referring to President Cyril Ramaphosa as an "ape", said her comment was blown out of proportion.

The woman, who according to her now deleted Facebook profile, works for a construction company in the upper highway area of Durban, was commenting on a post in a local Facebook group wrote "...is the government fault... an ape trying to act like a first world president" (sic)

The woman's comment was reported to the Brighton Beach SAPS and a case was opened.

On Wednesday, national police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo confirmed that a case of crimen injuria had been opened and was under investigation by Brighton Beach SAPS.

"The case was registered at Brighton Beach Police Station at about 8pm on Tuesday. We believe an arrest in this case is imminent. The incident has caused an uproar on social media as the post went viral. This has also led to heated debates on social media. The woman who allegedly made the post has since deactivated her profile on Facebook," Naidoo said.