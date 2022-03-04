Durbanites among the world’s best at Wordle

Durban - If you are a Durbanite, the next time someone catches you playing Wordle and confronts you about it, your reply should be simple: “I’m not playing games, I'm representing my country”. This, after Durban was found to be the third best city in the world at solving the popular mobile based word game with an average score of 3.66, according to a survey.

The top ten cities in the world at solving Wordle. Picture: Supplied. Cape Town has a score of 3.79 and Johannesburg, a score of 4.05. The information was populated by WordTips, which analysed data from social media website Twitter: 195,248 tweets were pulled using Twitter’s API. Game scores from 142 669 tweets were analysed. The survey was conducted in January. Canberra in Australia is first with 3.58, followed by Jerusalem in Israel with 3.63. Durban is tied for third place with Swedish city Malmö at 3.66. Paris in France is at the number five spot with 3.69.

As a country, South Africa ranks at number nine in the world. The United States, who is responsible for designing the game, ranked 18th in the world. Egypt, Kenya and South Africa are the only African countries that were factored into the survey. Sweden was found to be the best in the world at Wordle, with an average score of 3.72.

“We analysed thousands of geo-tagged tweets to find out where in the world they are the best at solving the daily puzzle. It’s a closely-fought battle at the top. Malmö and Durban are separated by an average of just 0.00089286; Manila and Geneva by 0.00358209. We suspect that to a very niche and very passionate nerd minority, these figures count for a lot,” WordTips said. The game presents players with a mystery five-letter word to solve each day. Each round has a maximum of six guesses. The colours of the letters change each time you get closer to solving the mystery. There are around three million users worldwide.