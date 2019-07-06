An aerial shot of the Vodacom Durban July that is taking place this Saturday. File picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - The Vodacom Durban July will go ahead without any interruptions, says the Academic and Professional Staff Association (APSA) as an agreement was reached on Friday night between the union and Phumelela Gaming and Leisure. The parties involved said they reached an agreement late on Friday night but wouldn't divulge the details until they have consulted their members.

"We can not divulge until we have consulted members. We are happy that we will be going back to the discussion table, we are solutions driven and looking forward to the July 12 meeting where a final decision on the proposals made last night would be discussed," said Boitumelo Senokoane, general secretary of APSA.

The union this week, threatened to shut down the Durban July scheduled to take place on Saturday at the Greyville Racecourse in Durban.

Associated with about 500 workers who face retrenchments, the trade union said it would shut down the event should Phumelela continue with the retrenchments.

The trade union accused Phumelela of failing to account for missing provident fund benefits for the employees it was retrenching and said Phumelela was the one in charge of the event.

Phumelela confirmed meeting with APSA on Friday night and that an agreement was reached and that the union is considering proposals made.

Gold Circle Racing and Gaming, which runs Durban July, also responded to the shutdown threats and said the event would go on as planned as it had nothing to do with Phumelela.

