Durban’s advanced technology wins them top spot in safety project launch

Durban: Durban will be the first city in which the Deputy Minister of Police, Cassel Mathale, and National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole will launch the Safer City concept.

National police commissioner spokesperson Vish Naidoo said the project is piloted in 10 cities across the country, but Durban was chosen as the first, for its most advanced technology and infrastructure.

Naidoo said the project, which will be launched in Inanda, north of the city, on Friday, would entail an integration of resources both from the city, SAPS and registered private security companies.

He said the project would see the installations of CCTV footage cameras not only in the CBD’s and suburbs, but the main routes leading in and out of the City.

Naidoo said they are confident the success rate would be similar to the E2- Ears and Eye campaign – launched in Gauteng.